The 28-year-old is wanted by police

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a wanted man who has links to Hertfordshire.

Have you seen wanted Yasin Mahdi?

Yasin Mahdi, 28, whose last known address was Park Road in Barnet, is wanted in connection with an investigation into the supply of class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City.

He has links to the Hertfordshire, London, Dorset and Thames Valley areas.

If you have any information you can report it online, or call 101, quoting reference: 41/B2/23482/19.