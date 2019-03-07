Police appeal following incidents of purse dippings in Berkhamsted

Police are releasing images of several people they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into purse dipping offences in Berkhamsted.

At around 2.30pm on Wednesday, January 30 the victim – a woman aged in her 70s – was in Waitrose in the coffee aisle when she was approached by a woman who asked her about the different types of coffee on sale.

Waitrose CCTV

A short time later the victim realised that her purse was missing from her handbag. Her bank card was subsequently used to withdraw cash.

Officers would like to speak to the man and woman pictured as they believe they may have been in the area at the time of the offence and may have information that can help with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact PCSO Lauren Jackson by emailing lauren.jackson@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/9801/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

In a separate and unconnected incident a woman, aged in her 60s, was inside Simmons Bakery in the High Street on Saturday, February 16 when her purse was stolen from her handbag. The offence occurred between 1pm and 2.10pm.

This man may have been in the Simmons Bakery area

Her bank card was then used to withdraw money.

It is believed that the offender had obtained the woman’s pin code earlier when she went to Santander Bank to withdraw money.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have been in the area at the time of the offence and may have information that can assist the investigation.

Anyone that recognises him is asked to contact PCSO Jackson by emailing lauren.jackson@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/15747/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org