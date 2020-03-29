Police and fire service investigate incident in Hemel Hempstead

The incident happened earlier today (Sunday)

A joint police and fire investigation has been launched after an incident at a property in Stuarts Close, Hemel Hempstead, earlier today (Sunday 29 March).

Police

Officers, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene in Stuarts Close, three people were injured in the incident.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Beds, Cambs and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Police were called at 12.34pm to reports of injuries to several adults in a property in Stuarts Close, Hemel Hempstead.

“Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance as there was a fire at the address.

"Officers and paramedics attended and three casualties were found, two women and a man.

“Detectives are investigating the circumstances and forensic officers and the fire investigation team are at the location as part of this.”