Police and fire service investigate after three people died in incident in Hemel Hempstead

Detectives investigating an incident at an address in Hemel Hempstead have confirmed that three adults – two women and one man – were pronounced dead at the scene yesterday afternoon, Sunday 29 March.

A major police and fire investigation is underway.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Beds, Cambs and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who have sadly died.

“Police were called at 12.34pm to reports of injuries to several adults in a property in Stuarts Close, Hemel Hempstead.

“Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance as there was a fire at the address.

"Officers and paramedics attended but sadly two women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives are investigating the circumstances and forensic officers and the fire investigation team are at the location as part of this."