Police and fire service investigate after three people died in incident in Hemel Hempstead

The major incident happened yesterday afternoon (Sunday)

Detectives investigating an incident at an address in Hemel Hempstead have confirmed that three adults – two women and one man – were pronounced dead at the scene yesterday afternoon, Sunday 29 March.

Police

Police

A major police and fire investigation is underway.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Beds, Cambs and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who have sadly died.

“Police were called at 12.34pm to reports of injuries to several adults in a property in Stuarts Close, Hemel Hempstead.

“Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance as there was a fire at the address.

"Officers and paramedics attended but sadly two women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives are investigating the circumstances and forensic officers and the fire investigation team are at the location as part of this."