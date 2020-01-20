Peckish burglar caught EATING in Berkhamsted home - before being nabbed 15 minutes later

A Berkhamsted homeowner walked in on a burglar eating food in their kitchen - before the intruder was arrested 15 MINUTES LATER.

The man broke into the house in Hall Park just before 2pm, when the homeowner came downstairs to find him tucking into their fridge.

After being spotted, the suspect then ran from the house after taking a set of keys.

A police spokesman said: "Officers immediately attended and conducted a search of the area before detaining a man nearby and arresting him on suspicion of burglary.

"He's now in custody and a set of keys has also been recovered."