One legged man jailed after smuggling drugs into prison in Hertfordshire

A one-legged man who tried to smuggle cannabis and a mobile phone into the Mount Prison was jailed for 15 months on Wednesday (August 21).

Peter Broster, 55, whose left leg has been amputated below the knee, arrived at the jail in his wheelchair at 3.15pm on July 23, 2017

Prosecutor Sarah Porter told Luton Crown Court that during the visit he was seen handing over a package to inmate Samuel Chesterton.

She said: “They were in the visiting hall sitting opposite each other at a table when officers watching CCTV saw him pass the package.

“Chesterton tried to hide it between his legs, but the package was seized.”

It was found to contain 41.7 grams of cannabis and 56.1 grams of Spice, the synthetic form of the drugs. Ms Porter said the drugs had a prison value of £9,000.

There were also six mobile phones and accessories in the package.

Broster, of London Road, Newbury, admitted 12 charges of conveying a prohibited article into prison.

He appeared for sentence in his wheelchair via a video link from Cambridge Crown Court because he could not gain access the court at Luton.

In a basis of plea, which was rejected by the judge, Broster said he had been forced into delivering the package as he was being threatened.

Jailing him, Judge Andrew Bright QC said: “The message needs to go out loud and clear to those tempted to smuggle drugs into prison they will go immediately to prison themselves.”