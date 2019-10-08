New officers start at Hertfordshire Police

Eleven new police officers have joined Herts Police, including two who will be based in Dacorum.

The group have all completed the Police Now graduate recruitment scheme and they will begin their first shifts from today (October 8).

The Police Now recruitment scheme was launched in 2015 to recruit university graduates. This year is the third time that the Constabulary has participated in the scheme.

These new recruits will begin their first shift on frontline duties as Safer Neighbourhood officers, and include PC Natalie Fraser and PC Fahamida Miah who will both be based at Dacorum.

Syndicate Lead Sergeant Chris Rutter said: “The officers have been through vigorous training and have met every challenge with determination and enthusiasm.

“I have no doubt that they will be an asset to the Constabulary and will be committed to keeping the people of Hertfordshire safe. I would like to thank them for all their hard work so far and I wish them all the best in their policing service.”