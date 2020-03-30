Murder investigation launched after three killed in Hemel Hemsptead house fire

Three people died in the fire in Stuarts Close yesterday

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following an incident in Hemel Hempstead yesterday (Sunday, March 29).

A murder investigation has been launched

Police were called at 12.34pm to a property in Stuarts Close, Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance as there was a fire at the address.

Officers and paramedics attended but sadly three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification is yet to take place however they are believed to be two women, aged 50 and 24, and a man, aged 57.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Beds, Cambs and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident.

"Our early inquiries have led us to believe there is no threat to the wider community.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and forensic officers and the fire investigation team remain at the location as part of this."

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) joined firefighters and the police at the scene.

A spokesperson for EEAST said: "We were called at 12.36pm yesterday with reports of a fire in Stuart's Close, Hemel Hempstead.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, four ambulance officers, a rapid response vehicle and four ambulances.

"Sadly, despite our best efforts, three people died at the scene."