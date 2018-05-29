Missing teenagers may be in Hemel Hempstead

Policing are appealing after three teenagers went missing from Watford.

Porscha Day, aged 14, Tommy Melton, aged 14 and Jack Ambler, aged 15, were last seen just before 10.15pm on Bank Holiday Monday (May 28).

They are believed to be together and may be in the Hemel area.

Porscha is described as white, around 5ft tall, of slim build with long, light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue Nike cap, black puffa-style jacket, black Fila leggings and black Adidas trainers.

Tommy is described as being white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a Nike hooded top, dark jogging bottoms, dark trainers and was carrying a bag.

Jack is described as being black, around 4ft 11ins tall, of slim build with dark brown shaven hair. He was last seen wearing a grey/blue hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and white and grey trainers.

If you have seen Porscha, Tommy or Jack since they went missing, or have information about their whereabouts, contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with them or have seen them in the last few moments please call 999 immediately.