MBE for policeman whose "knowledge and wisdom" continue to be key, 47 years after he first joined Hertfordshire Police

A man who has been with Hertfordshire Police for nearly half a century has received his MBE for services to policing.

Review team manager Mick Flavin joined the force as a cadet in 1973 before becoming a regular in 1976.

During his career as an officer he worked in many different uniform and detective roles in various parts of the county before joining the Major Crime Unit (MCU) in 2000. And even though he retired in 2006 he then returned as a member of police staff with the MCU where he still works today.

He has been involved with a number of high profile and complex cases and has received recognition for his work in the form of 12 Chief Constable’s commendations and a National Police Staff Member Award from the NPCC Homicide Working Group in 2017.

Some of the most significant operations he has worked on include the Buncefield explosion and Potters Bar and Hatfield rail crashes, alongside a number of high profile murder and cold case investigations.

He said: “I am extremely humbled to have been nominated for an MBE, let alone be awarded one. I would like to thank my colleagues who took the time to nominate for me.”

“I genuinely still enjoy my job as much now as I did when I first joined the force. I am lucky enough to work with so many talented and professional people and I must thank my colleagues as any result is a team effort.

“I feel a personal sense of satisfaction and pride knowing we are delivering justice to victims by convicting offenders of some of the most serious crimes which occur. Within the cold case arena, the importance of our work in revisiting past cases in order to bring evil predators before the courts cannot be underestimated. I know there is still so much more I can do and I am determined to continue to serve the public of Beds, Cambs and Herts for as long as I can.”

His career has also included four years with the tactical patrol group in Watford and Hemel Hempstead focusing on drugs work and public order including Watford FC, and seven years as a detective sergeant on the drugs squad and CDU.

Paul Fullwood, assistant chief constable for joint protective services, said: “Mick is a genuine, hardworking and dedicated professional and totally deserving of this honour. I would like to congratulate him and thank him for everything he has done. It is not lost on me just how important the love and support of your family are when working for the police and I too would like to thank Mick’s family for everything they do for him.

“Due to his length of service Mick has a genuine legacy. He has personal knowledge of the many cold cases which he and this team review having either worked on the investigations at the time years ago or was aware of them. His knowledge and wisdom have been vital in the role he plays in bringing justice for victims and keeping our counties safe.”

Charlie Hall, Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Chief Constable, said: “For the best part of five decades Mick has served the public with enthusiasm and commitment and I am delighted his inspirational attitude has been recognised in this special way. Mick’s varied career clearly shows the diversity colleagues can experience when they join the police service and I am hugely grateful for all that he has done.”