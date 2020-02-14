Man with Hertfordshire links wanted in connection with £1million cryptocurrency theft

Police are continuing to appeal for information in order to trace a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of £1million worth of cryptocurrency

Ross Birnie, 44, of Harcourt Road, Bushey, is wanted on suspicion of theft, and officers are keen for anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch.

Ross Birnie, who has links to Hertfordshire, is wanted by police

Detective Constable 5873 Layton said: “We are continuing to follow up a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this investigation, and we’re appealing for anyone with information on Birnie’s whereabouts to contact us.

“He has known links to Bedfordshire, Glasgow, Hertfordshire, and the NW3 area of London.

“If you see him, please call us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.