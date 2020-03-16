Man who stored drugs in Hemel Hempstead jailed for 10 years

The 31-year-old man pleaded guilty on Thursday, March 12

A man has been sentenced to 10 years and eight months in jail for his role in organised crime groups which made millions of pounds supplying drugs - some of which were stored in Hemel Hempstead - across the South of England.

Mark Rumble

Organised crime group members from Hertfordshire, Reading, Spain, Liverpool, Norfolk, London, and Southend-on-Sea supplied drugs, which were then stored in Hemel Hempstead, Didcot, Newbury and Reading.

The drugs were then prepared for onward distribution to people in Avon and Somerset, Swindon, Oxford, Reading and Didcot.

Mark Rumble, 31, formerly of Dunsden Close, Didcot, was an enforcer, courier, storer and distributor within the drugs network.

When another member of the network fled the country, Rumble took over the domestic operations of the drugs distribution facilitating new storage addresses and continuing the supply chain.

Rumble was jailed at a hearing on Thursday, March 12, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis, conspiracy to supply amphetamine and conspiracy to supply methoxamine.

The offences took place between 30 July 2014 and 12 March 2015.

During this police operation which was given the code name Samba, 18 defendants were brought before the courts with a total of 115 years and three months’ jail time being handed down.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rebecca Cartwright of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “The sentencing of Rumble brings to a close Operation Samba which was a widespread and complex investigation into a number of individuals involved in organised crime groups which sought to make substantial profit through drug dealing and distribution.

“Drug dealing brings misery on our communities and Thames Valley Police will not tolerate it and we will continue to work through our Stronghold initiative to tackle serious and organised crime and exploitation.

“Thames Valley Police is currently running our campaign which highlights the True Costs of cocaine use which are significant and far reaching.

“We are committed to highlighting these realities and working to bring offenders like Rumble to justice.”

The investigation was carried out by Thames Valley Police Serious and Organised Crime Unit.