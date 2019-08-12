Man wanted in connection with assault and theft has links to Hemel Hempstead

Have you seen this man, who has links to the Hemel Hempstead area?

Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating Mark Everitt, who is wanted in connection with an assault (ABH) and for theft. The 35-year-old is of no fixed address.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach, but to contact 999 immediately.

If you think you may know of his whereabouts, contact the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 41/66895/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org