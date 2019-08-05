Man charged with Flamstead murder

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a woman’s body last weekend.

Brian Coote, 64, from High Street, Flamstead, appeared before Hatfield Remand Court on Saturday (August 3).

A murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (BCH MCU) after the body of 71-year-old Christine Ford was found inside a property in High Street on July 27.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins said: “Our thoughts remain with Christine’s family and friends and we would ask that their privacy is respected at what continues to be a very difficult time.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around her death. If you have any information you believe could help us with our investigation, then please make contact.

“I would also like to thank all those who have already assisted us so far.”

You can call the dedicated incident line on 01707 355666, quoting Operation Tornado. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat here, or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org