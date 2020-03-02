Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Hemel

Hertfordshire Police are continuing to investigate the incident

Officers were called shortly after 12.15am on Wednesday, February 26, following an incident in Bunkers Park, off Bedmond Road, in Hemel Hempstead.

Bunker's Park. Photo from google Maps

It was reported that a woman had sustained a number of injuries, believed to be stab wounds.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers attended, alongside the ambulance service and the woman, aged 18, was taken to hospital for treatment.

"She has since been discharged and is continuing to recover.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Joel Gregory, 20, from Barley Croft, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with attempted murder.

He appeared before Hatfield Remand Court on Thursday, February 27, where he was remanded into custody awaiting trial.