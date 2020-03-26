Man charged after attempted motorbike theft in Kings Langley

Police were called at around 1.30am on Wednesday

A 20-year-old man from Kings Langley has been charged with going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle after the attempted theft of a motorbike in Kings Langley.

Police found tools, balaclavas, gloves and torches.Photo from Dacorum Police Facebook page

Police were called to reports of an attempted theft of a motorbike on Ovaltine Drive, Kings Langley at just after 1.30am on Wednesday, March 25.

Officers from Dacorum, Three Rivers, and Watford attended the scene and detained two males following a short foot chase.

These males were found in possession of tools, balaclavas, gloves and torches.

Alfie Paige, 20, of Primrose Hill, Kings Langley, was arrested and charged with going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear at St Albans Magistrates' Court in May.

There was no further action against the second male.