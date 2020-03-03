Man arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap in Hemel Hempstead

A 30-year-old man was arrested today (Tuesday, March 3)

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in Hemel Hempstead last week, where a 12-year-old girl was reportedly approached by a vehicle in suspicious circumstances.

Police were contacted shortly after 5.20pm on Tuesday, February 25, to a report that a vehicle had pulled up alongside a girl near Bennetts End community centre and the driver had asked her to get in.

No attempts were made to touch her.

The girl refused and caught the attention of a passer-by, who came to her assistance.

Following extensive enquiries a 30-year-old man has been arrested today (Tuesday 3 March) on suspicion of attempted kidnap.

He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Matt Waylett, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “I fully understand that incidents of this nature will cause concern in the community.

"I want to reassure people that our work to establish the circumstances around what happened is ongoing.

“Although there have been no further incidents reported, I would like to remind people to remain vigilant.

"If you are approached in similar circumstance please contact police straightaway and try and make a note of the vehicle’s registration number and details of any occupants.”