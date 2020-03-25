Man arrested after pick axe handle and drugs found in vehicle in Berkhamsted

Police stopped the vehicle on Gravel Path

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences after he was stopped by police in Berkhamsted, on Wednesday, March 18.

Police stopped the man in Berkhamsted. Photo from Dacorum Police Facebook Page

Officers from the Dacorum Scorpion Unit received information from the Safer Neighbourhood Officers about a vehicle linked to the supply of drugs in Dacorum.

The vehicle activated ANPR camera and was stopped by officers on Gravel Path, Berkhamsted.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "The vehicle was stopped and the male driver was searched and suspected Class A drugs were found within a bag hidden under the steering column.

"A pick axe handle and extendable baton found in boot of vehicle.

"The 31 year old man was arrested on suspicions of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of offensive weapon."

The man has been released whilst the investigation continues.