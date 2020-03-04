Jewellery stolen in aggravated burglary in Hemel Hempstead

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary in the Adeyfield area of the town

Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in Hemel Hempstead on Friday, February 21, have released an image of two rings that were stolen.

Just before 9.05pm, a number of offenders smashed a pane of glass in a uPVC door at the rear of the property in Sawyer’s Way, in the Adeyfield area of the town. They threatened the occupants, a man and a woman, with a hammer and a wooden bat.

One of the offenders struck the male victim over the head with the hammer, causing a laceration.

The offenders went upstairs to search a bedroom, taking a quantity of jewellery – including a diamond engagement ring and a wedding band, pictured – and left the property via the

rear garden before making off in an unidentified vehicle.

A number of enquiries are currently being conducted.

Detective Constable Daniel Webb, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “The victims have understandably been left shaken by the events and I want to reassure them we are doing everything possible to trace those responsible.

“We have already conducted extensive enquiries and these are continuing, but would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have information about what happened and has not

yet spoken to us.”

If you saw any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Sawyer’s Way at the time of the incident, or have any further information that could assist police, please call 101 or go online, quoting crime reference 41/16265/20.

Alternatively, you can email DC Webb at daniel.webb@herts.pnn.police.uk.