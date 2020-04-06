IN COURT: See who has been sentenced from Hemel Hempstead, Tring and Berkhamsted as of March 31, 2020

The following people were sentenced at Hatfield, Stevenage and St Albans Magistrates' Courts between March 25, and March 31, 2020.

Reuben Bachofner-Brown, 23, Coulser Close, Hemel Hempstead: Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Wiltshire Magistrates' Court on 05/09/2019 by failing to attend appointments on 12/09/2019 and 03/12/2019. In accordance with Part 2 of Schedule 8 to the Criminal Justice Act 2003. Community order made by County of Wiltshire Magistrates' Court on 05/09/2019 revoked. Ordered to pay costs of £85.

Courts. Stock image

Original offence in respect of which a Community Order was made on 05/09/2019. Original offence details: On April 12 2019 in Swindon the defendant drove a Black Nissan Juke while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Community order made. The defendant must comply with the following requirements by 24/12/2020: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 3 weeks, with electronic monitoring. Start date 04/05/2020.

Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment in that failing to comply with the condition 11 iii. Keep in touch with your supervisor in accordance with instructions given by your supervisor by failing to keep in touch since 15/01/2020 and also failing to comply with the condition 11viii. Participate in activities in accordance with any instructions given by your supervisor by failing to attend appointments on 03/12/2019, 27/01/2020 and 05/02/2020. (original custodial sentence imposed on 5th September 2019). Fined £100. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Joshua Isaac, 24, Randalls Rise, Hemel Hempstead: Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by West and Central Herts Magistrates Court on 24/09/2018 by failing to attend Unpaid Work on 18/10/2018. Failed to attend Unpaid Work on 30.10.2018. Fined £100. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Marcus Hoole, 24, Claymills Mews, Hemel Hempstead: Possession of a class B drug (cannabis). Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £21. Discharged conditionally for 6 months.

