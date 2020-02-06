IN COURT: See who has been sentenced from Hemel Hempstead, Tring and Berkhamsted as of March 26, 2020

The following people were sentenced at Hatfield, Stevenage and St Albans Magistrates' Courts between March 17, and March 26, 2020.

Zaheer Abbas, 33, Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead: On 15/02/2020 at Hatfield in the county of Hertfordshire when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test pursuant to section 7 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence under section 3A, 4, 5 or 5A thereof, failed without reasonable excuse to do so Contrary to section 7(6) of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988. Fined £380. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £38. Ordered to pay £85 to the CPS. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

Daryl Garrad, 30, South Dene, Gaddesden Row, Hemel Hempstead: Application to reopen a case following conviction for an offence of Drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road in a public place without due care and attention on 24/05/2019. Case reopened. Sentence imposed on 30/01/2020 set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed.

Drove a Ford Transit on South Dene, Hemel Hempstead, without due care and attention in that he attempted to manoeuvre his vehicle across the middle of the road and in so doing failed to give way to the oncoming Triumph motorcycle with which he collided, causing damage and injury. It is ordered that the financial penalties imposed on 30/01/2020 are to remain the same. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Charlie Walker, 18, Aldbury Gardens Morefields, Tring: Stole goods to the value of £7.50, belonging to Co-op. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay compensation of £21.55. Ordered to pay a victim of surcharge of £21. Ordered to pay £85 to the CPS.

Stole two bottles of prosecco to the value of £14, belonging to the Co-op. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

David Airs, 23, Sandridge Close, Hemel Hempstead: Drove a Renault on Queensway, while over the alcohol limit. Fined £120. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32. Ordered to pay £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 19 months. Disqualification to be reduced by 19 weeks if by 09/04/2021 the defendant satisfactorily completes a course approved by the Secretary of State. The cost of the course will not exceed £250. Driving record endorsed.

Drove a Renault on Queensway, when there was not in force in relation to that use such a policy of insurance or such a security in respect of third party risks as complied with the requirements of Part VI of the Road Traffic Act 1988. Fined £120. Driving record endorsed.

Christopher Malcolm, 37, Iveagh court, Alexandra Road, Hemel Hempstead: Assaulted a man by beating him on 18/08/19 in Tring. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Reason: Offence so serious because long history of offending, previous for both assault and thefts, serving prisoner.

Stole confectionery and alcohol, to the value of £24.20, belonging to Co-op on 18/08/19. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Reason: Offence so serious because long history of offending, previous for both assault and thefts, serving prisoner. Overall length of sentence 16 weeks concurrent to existing sentence. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122. Ordered to pay £200 to the CPS.

Assaulted a woman by beating her on 22/09/19 in Hemel Hempstead. Committed to prison for 8 weeks consecutive to offence number 1. Reason: Offence so serious because long history of offending, previous for both assault and thefts, serving prisoner. Overall length of sentence 16 weeks concurrent to existing sentence

Assaulted a man by beating him on 21/09/19 in Hemel Hempstead. Committed to prison for 8 weeks concurrent. Reason: Offence so serious because long history of offending, previous for both assault and thefts, serving prisoner. Overall length of sentence 16 weeks concurrent to existing sentence.

Assaulted a man by beating him on 21/09/19 in Hemel Hempstead. Committed to prison for 8 weeks concurrent. Reason: Offence so serious because long history of offending, previous for both assault and thefts, serving prisoner. Overall length of sentence 16 weeks concurrent to existing sentence.

Stole various items including alcohol and meat , to the value of £244.71, from Aldi. Committed to prison for 8 weeks concurrent. Reason: Offence so serious because long history of offending, previous for both assault and thefts, serving prisoner. Overall length of sentence 16 weeks concurrent to existing sentence.