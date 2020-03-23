IN COURT: See who has been sentenced from Hemel Hempstead, Tring and Berkhamsted as of March 17, 2020

The following people were sentenced at Hatfield, Stevenage and St Albans Magistrates' Courts between March 11, and March 17, 2020.

A property in Heather Way, Hemel Hempstead. Hertfordshire Police secured a closure order for the property following service of a notice on 11/03/2020. Pursuant to section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. Order that premises 52 Heather Way Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, be closed immediately and remain closed for 3 months.

Tawanda Chivima, 37, K D Tower, Cotterells, Hemel Hempstead: Took a Peugeot 206 without the consent of the owner, or other lawful authority, for the use of yourself or another. Committed to prison for 18 weeks concurrent suspended for 18 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: Repeated similar offending and disregarded court orders. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 18 months: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments (with the responsible officer or someone else nominated by them), or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 14 days. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122. Ordered to pay £85 to the CPS. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Drove a Peugeot 206 on the A1M between Junction 8 and Junction 9 while disqualified from driving. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: Repeated similar offending and disregarded court orders The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 18 months: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments (with the responsible officer or someone else nominated by them), or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 14 days. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Drive a Peugeot 206 on the A1M between Junction 8 and Junction 9 while using a hand held mobile phone. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Antony Ewen, 31, The Hub Dens, Paradise, Hemel Hempstead: Stole handbags to the value of £529.96, from TK Maxx. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £21. Ordered to pay £85 to the CPS.

Lewis Hunter, 23, Widmore Drive, Hemel Hempstead: On 24/11/19 contacted the victim by text message, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by the Family Court. Community order made. The defendant must comply with the following requirements by 11/03/2021: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments (with the responsible officer or someone else nominated by them), or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: Carry out unpaid work for 100 hours within the next twelve months. This work will be supervised by the responsible officer. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90. Ordered to pay £200 to the CPS.

On 30/11/19 contacted the victim by text message, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by the Family Court. Community order made. Community order made. The defendant must comply with the following requirements by 11/03/2021: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments (with the responsible officer or someone else nominated by them), or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: Carry out unpaid work for 100 hours within the next twelve months. This work will be supervised by the responsible officer.

On 02/12/19 contacted the victim by text message, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by the Family Court. Community order made. Community order made. The defendant must comply with the following requirements by 11/03/2021: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments (with the responsible officer or someone else nominated by them), or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: Carry out unpaid work for 100 hours within the next twelve months. This work will be supervised by the responsible officer.

Jessica Rowan, 25, St. Albans Road, Hemel Hempstead: Between 30/11/2017 and 12/02/2018 at St Albans in the county of Hertfordshire dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances which you knew would affect your entitlement to Income Support, namely that you were doing paid work. Fined £80. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30. Ordered to pay £85 to CPS.

Commission of a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order.

Harun Mohammed, 28, Musk Hill, Hemel Hempstead: Possession of a controlled drug of class B (cannabis). Fined £307. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32. Ordered to pay £85 to the CPS. Cannabis to be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed.

Zack Owens, 26, Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead: Damaged 29 High Street, to the value of £120 belonging to Lacey Brown Hair Beauty intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Committed to prison for 4 weeks. Reason: Offence so serious because the offence was aggravated by the defendant's record of previous offending. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122.