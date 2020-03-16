IN COURT: See who has been sentenced across Hemel Hempstead, Tring and Berkhamsted as of March 9, 2020

The following people were sentenced at Hatfield, Stevenage and St Albans Magistrates' Courts between March 4, and March 9, 2020.

Taslina Khan, 20, Chilterns, Hemel Hempstead: Parked a Ford Fiesta on double yellow lines, relating to the parking of motor vehicles and at that time there was displayed on the motor vehicle a badge of a form prescribed under section 21 of the Chronically Sick and Disabled Persons Act 1970, and he was using the vehicle in circumstances where a disabled person's concession would have been available to a disabled person's vehicle. Fined £40. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32. Ordered to pay costs of £250.

Gemma Scott, 38, Hollybush Lane, Hemel Hempstead: Between 07/01/2019 and 29/03/2019 at Hemel Hempstead you were the parent of a 14-year-old child who failed to attend school regularly. Contrary to section 444(1) and (8) of the Education Act 1996. Fined £120. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30. Ordered to pay costs of £125.

Laurie Moore, 32, Livingstone Walk, Hemel Hempstead: Possession of a controlled drug of class B (cannabis). Fined £30. Drugs to be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Stole selections of meat, of a value unknown, from Aldi. No separate penalty.

Assaulted a man by beating. Fined £45. Ordered to pay compensation of £100. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Assaulted a man by beating. Fined £15. Ordered to pay compensation of £50.

Mohammed Masum Ahmed, HMP The Mount, Molyneaux Avenue, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead: Application for forfeiture of seized cash, namely £1700. Order for forfeiture of 1700.00 Pounds Sterling, and any interest secured on that money. The cash was seized on 20/11/2019 in Stevenage.

Aaron Broome, 27, Turners Hill, Hemel Hempstead: entered as a trespasser a building, namely Medivet Veterinary Surgery, and stole an unknown value of money. Committed to prison for 8 weeks suspended for 12 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Ordered to pay compensation of £50.

Eric Oteng, 43, Wadley Close, Hemel Hempstead: Drove a Vauxhall Safira while over the alcohol limit. Fined £296. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32. Ordered to pay £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 19 months. Disqualification to be reduced by 19 weeks if by 29/03/2021 the defendant satisfactorily completes a course approved by the Secretary of State. The cost of the course will not exceed £250. Driving record endorsed.

Liam Butler, 26, Summer Court, Hemel Hempstead: Assaulted a police officer by beating. Ordered to pay compensation of £50.

Martina Puczylowska, 31, Moorland Road, Hemel Hempstead: Assaulted a man by beating. Fined £40. Ordered to pay compensation of £50. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32. Ordered to pay £40 to the CPS.

Failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at West and Central Hertfordshire Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on 11/01/2020 at Hatfield. Fined £40.

Alexandra Road, 37, Hemel Hempstead: Knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely food, wine and service, was required or expected by the defendant, he dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £94.61. Ordered to pay compensation of £94.61.

Assaulted a man by beating. Ordered to pay compensation of £20.

Roy Palmer, 52, Penrose Court, Hemel Hempstead: Assaulted a man. Community order made. Carry out unpaid work for 80 hours within the next 12 months. This work will be supervised by the responsible officer. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90. Ordered to pay £85 to the CPS.

Damaged the victim's car windscreen, to the value of £266.40, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. No separate penalty.

Eleanor Hunt, 30, Tresco Road, Berkhamsted: Stole meat, to the value of £50, from Co-op. Committed to prison for 2 weeks suspended for 12 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: of previous pattern of offending for similar matters. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 12 months: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 16 weeks with electronic monitoring. Ordered to pay compensation of £50. Ordered to pay £85 to the CPS.

Stole Food items including, steak, crisps and household cleaning items, to the value of £131.55, from Co-op. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 1, suspended for 12 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: of previous pattern of offending for similar matters. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 12 months: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 16 weeks with electronic monitoring. Ordered to pay compensation of £131.55.

Stole meat products, to the value of £29.00, from Co-op. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 1 suspended for 12 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: of previous pattern of offending for similar matters. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 12 months: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 16 weeks with electronic monitoring. Ordered to pay compensation of £29.

Stole food items, of a stole food items, of a value unknown, from Co-op. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 2 suspended for 12 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: of previous pattern of offending for similar matters. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 12 months: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 16 weeks with electronic monitoring.

Stole two Paco Rabanne aftershave gift sets, to the value of £128.00, from Debenhams. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 3 suspended for 12 months. . Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 2 suspended for 12 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: of previous pattern of offending for similar matters. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 12 months: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 16 weeks with electronic monitoring. Ordered to pay compensation of £128.

Stole food, drink and household cleaning products, to the value of £25.00, from Aldi. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 4 suspended for 12 months. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 2 suspended for 12 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: of previous pattern of offending for similar matters. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 12 months: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 16 weeks with electronic monitoring. Ordered to pay compensation of £25.

Stole food items, of a value unknown, from Co-op. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 5 suspended for 12 months. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 2 suspended for 12 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: of previous pattern of offending for similar matters. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 12 months: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 16 weeks with electronic monitoring.

Stole perfumes and gift sets, to the value of £585, from Boots. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 6 suspended for 12 months. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 2 suspended for 12 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: of previous pattern of offending for similar matters. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 12 months: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 16 weeks with electronic monitoring. Ordered to pay compensation of £585.

Stole Gucci perfume product, to the value of £166, from Debenhams. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 1 suspended for 12 months. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 2 suspended for 12 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: of previous pattern of offending for similar matters. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 12 months: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 16 weeks with electronic monitoring.

Stole three sirloin steaks and a ready meal, to the value of £16.50, from BP. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 1 suspended for 12 months. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 2 suspended for 12 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: of previous pattern of offending for similar matters. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 12 months: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 16 weeks with electronic monitoring. Ordered to pay compensation of £16.50.

Stole three Polo Shirts, to the value of £124.97, from TK Maxx. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 2 suspended for 12 months. Committed to prison for 2 weeks consecutive to offence number 2 suspended for 12 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: of previous pattern of offending for similar matters. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 12 months: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 16 weeks with electronic monitoring. Overall length of sentence 22 Weeks.