IN COURT: See who has been sentenced across Hemel Hempstead, Tring and Berkhamsted as of March 6, 2020.

The following people were sentenced at Hatfield, Stevenage and St Albans Magistrates' Courts between February 26, and March 3, 2020.

Leslie Andrews, 34, Durrants Lane, Berkhamsted: Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by West and Central Hertfordshire Magistrates Court on 30/08/2019 by failing to attend instructed Unpaid Work appointments 17/11/2019 and 08/12/2019 and failing to provide a documentary evidence within the specified time. Fined £100. Ordered to pay costs of £85.

Courts. Stock image

Kelly Southern, 43, Bond Court, Hemel Hempstead: used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Community Order made. Curfew Requirement: Be under a curfew for 4 weeks. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90. Ordered to pay £620 to CPS.

When driving in Hemel Hempstead, failed to supply a breath specimen required, without reasonable excuse. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 56 days. Driving record endorsed.

Assaulted a police officer by beating in Hemel Hempstead. Community Order made. Curfew Requirement: Be under a curfew for 4 weeks. Ordered to pay compensation of £50.

Assaulted a police officer by beating in Hemel Hempstead. Community Order made. Curfew Requirement: Be under a curfew for 4 weeks. Ordered to pay compensation of £75.

Scott Walker, 39, Braemar Turn, Hemel Hempstead: drove a Ford Transit van on Southdown Road, Harpenden, drove while over the alcohol limit. Community Order made. He must carry out unpaid work for 80 hours within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90. Ordered to pay £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months. Disqualification to be reduced by 24 weeks if by 13/07/2021 the defendant satisfactorily completes a course approved by the Secretary of State. The cost of the course will not exceed £250. Driving record endorsed.

Robbie Flaherty, 21, Ranelagh Road, Hemel Hempstead: possession of an offensive weapon (knuckle duster) in Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead. Community Order made. Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90. Ordered to pay £85 to the CPS.

Drove a Peugeot 107 on St Albans Road, Hemel Hempstead, while over the alcohol limit. Fined £250. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months. Disqualification to be reduced by 22 weeks if by 01/06/2021 the defendant satisfactorily completes a course approved by the Secretary of State. The cost of the course will not exceed £250. Driving record endorsed.

Drove a Peugeot 107 on St Albans Road, Hemel Hempstead, without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Drove a Peugeot 107 on St Albans Road, Hemel Hempstead, without a licence and insurance and failed to stop after an accident occurred where damage was caused to a Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall meriva. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Carol Higgins, 52, Ebberns Road, Hemel Hempstead: assaulted a paramedic by beating him in Hemel Hempstead. Community order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement: Have treatment for alcohol dependency by or under the direction of The Responsible Officer for 6 Months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 25 days. To pay compensation of £500. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £181. Ordered to pay £85 to the CPS.

Harry El Araby, 32, Oaklands, Berkhamsted: drove a Yamaha on the M1 Southbound from Jct 11 to 8, at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour. The speed recorded by means of Follow Check was 110 mph. Fined £425. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £42. Ordered to pay costs of £100. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 days. Driving record endorsed.

Anand Arjan, 40, Bargrove Avenue, Hemel Hempstead: drove an Audi S5 on London Road, Hemel Hempstead, while over the alcohol limit. Fined £350. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £35. Ordered to pay £310 to the CPS. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 40 months. Driving record endorsed.

Tom McDonagh, 20, Cherry Trees Lane, Hemel Hempstead: drove a Mazda 6 on the A41 St Albans Road, Watford, without due care and attention. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66. Ordered to pay costs of £100. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Driving record endorsed.

Kaylen Donaldson, 22, Hardy Road, Hemel Hempstead: possession of a bladed article, a knife, in Springfield Road, Hemel Hempstead. Sentenced to prison for six months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122.