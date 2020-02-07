IN COURT: See who has been sentenced across Hemel Hempstead, Tring and Berkhamsted as of February 4, 2020

The following people from Hemel Hempstead were sentenced at Stevenage Magistrates' Court between January 30, and February 3, 2020.

Daryl Colin Michael Garrad, 30, South Dene, Gaddesden Row, Hemel Hempsted: drove a Ford Transit on South Dene, Hemel Hempstead, without due care and attention in that he attempted to manouvre his vehicle across the middle of the road and in doing so he failed to give way to oncoming Triumph motorcycle with which he collided, causing damage and injury. Fined £266. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Courts. Stock image

Daniel Kennie, 29, Burgundy Drive, Hemel Hempstead: drove a Vauxhall Astra on Dunstable Road, Redborne, without a driving licence for that class of motor vehicle in that the licence at the time was revoked and the car was being driven without displayed Learner plates. Fined £220. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30. Driving record endorsed with 4 points.

The following person from Hemel Hempstead was sentenced at St Albans Magistrates' Court between January 30, and February 3 2020.

Jimmy Witney, 26, Robin Hood Meadow, Hemel Hempstead: drove a Vauxhall Corsa on High Street Green, Hemel Hempstead, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Fined £100. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32. Ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

The following person from Hemel Hempstead was sentenced at Hatfield Magistrates' Court between January 30, and February 3 2020.

Jason Ferguson, 49, Redborne Road, Hemel Hempstead: stole clothes to the value of £390 from Debenhams. Committed to prison for 6 weeks. Offence so serious because the offence was aggravated by being committed whilst subject to a community sentence, because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders. Stole clothes to the value of £350 from Debenhams. Committed to prison for for 6 weeks, consecutive to offence 1. Stole meat products to the value of £127.88 from M&S. Committed to prison for for 6 weeks, consecutive to offence 1. Overall length of sentence 18 weeks. Ordered to pay £390 compensation. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122.