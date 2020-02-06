IN COURT: See who has been sentenced across Hemel Hempstead, Tring and Berkhamsted as of February 25 2020.

The following people were sentenced at Hatfield, Stevenage and St Albans Magistrates' Courts between February 18, and February 25, 2020.

Ross Todd, 47, Dell Court, Berkhamsted: drove an Audi A4 on Hockeridge View, Oakwood, while over the alcohol limit. Fined £450. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £45. Ordered to pay £200 to the CPS. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Disqualification to be reduced by 17 weeks if by 23/01/2021 the defendant completes a course approved by the Secretary of State. The cost of the course will not exceed £250. Driving record endorsed.

Courts. Stock image

Oliver Wright, 28, Hales Park Close, Hemel Hempstead: drove a Peugeot 107, on St Albans Road,while over the alcohol limit. Fined £653. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £65. Ordered to pay £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months. Disqualification to be reduced by 24 weeks if by 06/07/2021 the defendant completes a course approved by the Secretary of State. The cost of the course will not exceed £250. Driving record endorsed. Mr Wright was also fined £200 for failing to stop the vehicle when required to do so by a constable in uniform.

Shannon-Marie Wilson, 29, Jennings Way, Hemel Hempstead: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Hertfordshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Ford Fiesta who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £180. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32. Ordered to pay £100 to the CPS. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Daniel Sanson, 30, Cotterells, Hemel Hempstead: Assaulted a male by beating in Berkhamsted. Fined £170. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, compensation of £100 and costs of £85 to the CPS. Committed to prison for a term of 4 months suspended for 18 months. The defendant must now comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 18 months: New and varied requirements: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 3 months with electronic monitoring.