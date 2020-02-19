IN COURT: See who has been sentenced across Hemel Hempstead, Tring and Berkhamsted as of February 17, 2020.

The following people from Hemel Hempstead were sentenced at Stevenage Magistrates' Court and St Albans Magistrates' Court between February 4, and February 14, 2020.

The following person from Hemel Hempstead was sentenced at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on February 12.

Courts. Stock image

Kevin White, 41, Livingstone Walk, Grovehill, Hemel Hempstead: stole chocolate, beer and wine, of a value unknown, belonging to COOP Harpenden. Fined £40. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32. Ordered to pay £85 to Crown Prosecution Service.

The following people from Hemel Hempstead were sentenced at St Albans Magistrates' Court on between February 12, and February 14.

Ellen Loughran, 47, Masons Road, Hemel Hempstead: stole several items of clothing, of an unknown value, belonging to Marks and Spencer. Fined £85.

Radleigh Lewis Tant, 36, Rosewood Court, Hemel Hempstead: drove a Skoda Octavia, on Maylands Avenue, Industrial Estate, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £400. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40. Ordered to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months. Disqualification to be reduced by 20 weeks if by 27/03/2021 the defendant satisfactorily completes a course approved by the Secretary of State. The cost of the course will not exceed £250. Driving record endorsed.