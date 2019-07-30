HMP The Mount in Bovingdon rated as one of the worst prisons in the country

The Mount is one of the worst prisons in England and Wales, according to a new Home Office report.

118 prisons have their scores listed in the government’s Annual Prison Performance Ratings.

And the Bovingdon prison is one of only 16 to get the worst-available score of Serious Concern.

The Mount was visited by HM Chief Inspector of Prisons in April, and the subsequent report made a wide range of criticisms.

These included an increase in violent incidents, and too many prisoners taking drugs.

However there were improvements in inmates’ living conditions, and all prisoners now have a key worker.

The 2019 visit was a review of progress rather than a full inspection. The last full inspection was in 2018, when The Mount was found to have got worse in all four key categories – Safety, Respect, Purposeful activity, and Rehabilitation and release planning.

The Mount is a Category C training and resettlement prison, with capacity for about 1,000 prisoners. This category means that prisoners are not suitable for an open prison, although they are not expected to try to escape.

Opened in the late 1980s, it is a relatively modern facility; most of its inmates are serving long sentences for serious offences.