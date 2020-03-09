Hertfordshire's Road Policing Unit supports campaign to target motorists using mobiles while driving

The NPCC is targeting drivers who use mobiles behind the wheel

Hertfordshire Police's Road Policing Unit is reminding motorists to not use their mobile phones while driving or they could face a minimum £200 fine and six points on their licence.

Crackdown on drivers using mobile behind the wheel

The NPCC has launched its mobile phone campaign this month, which will see officers targeting motorists using mobiles while behind the wheel.

Last year more than 1,100 people across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire were caught using their mobile phones while driving - 534 offenders were caught in Hertfordshire.

Across the three counties, the majority of offenders were men (80%) and over half (59%) were aged between 20 and 39.

In Hertfordshire, 298 of the offenders were aged between 20 and 39, and 421 of the offenders were male.

Chief Inspector Jon Roche, Head of Roads Policing for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire said: “Using a handheld device while driving means taking your concentration and

your eyes off the road.

"That’s incredibly dangerous and puts you and other road users at significant risk.

"Our message is don’t do it. Wait until you reach your destination or make sure you park safely first.”

People who have passed their driving test within the past two years and are caught using their phone will automatically be disqualified from driving and need a re-test with the DVLA.

The penalties for using a mobile phone while driving can be higher if a case goes to court.