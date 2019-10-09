Hertfordshire policing numbers set to go up to 2,100 officers

Herts Police is set to increase its numbers to 2,100 officers, after securing funding for an extra 91 recruits.

This will be the highest figure since 2011, and will take three years to implement.

Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner David Lloyd said: “I am delighted that the government has provided further support to the strategy I have been implementing for the last seven years. Although we in Hertfordshire have not seen the cuts in numbers that other forces have, I welcome the news of these extra officers.

“Since taking office I have used past savings to maintain a high number of police officers, focusing on a more effective neighbourhood policing model.

“The public consistently tell me they want more officers on the street, and I raised the council tax precept by £2 a month earlier this year to pay for them.

“We have been seeing those new officers coming thorough and making a difference, and now we can will see this uplift increase that further.”