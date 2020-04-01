Hertfordshire Police thank public for response to social distancing measures

Police thank businesses and residents for acting responsibly during coronavirus pandemic

Hertfordshire Police has thanked residents and businesses across the county who have got behind the social distancing drive and acted responsibly.

Public thanked for response to social distancing measures

As the country enters the second week of lockdown to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, officers have thanked the public for following the government's latest advice.

Assistant Chief Constable Nathan Briant, who is leading the Force’s response to COVID-19, said: “Patrolling officers are reporting that significantly fewer people are out and about which means we can focus on our core role of keeping people safe and responding to crime reports during these challenging times.

“Our aim is to encourage and support our communities to comply fully with the restrictions. We have no desire to use the formal powers but its right that we are able to take positive action against those who disregard these measures and put people’s lives at risk.”

In line with the police service nationally, there are a number of stages to Hertfordshire’s response which in the first instance focuses on positive engagement with the public, explaining the issues and encouraging people to act responsibly.

Nathan added: “The conversations we are having with the public are positive and people want to share their stories about life in lockdown.

"It’s vital that everyone continues to abide by the new public health regulations to reduce the spread of coronavirus and protect the NHS.

“On behalf of the Constabulary I would like to thank the public for their on-going support in these challenging times.

"We plan to maintain high levels of visibility and if you do need us for non-urgent matters I would urge you to make use of our web chat or online crime reporting service if at all possible.

"There is also lots of other information on our website about our response to COVID-19.”

Members of the public should continue to call 999 in an emergency where a crime is in progress or there is a threat to life.

For advice around COVID-19 and what it means for you, visit the government's website.