Hertfordshire Police rated Good in its latest inspection

Inspectors have graded Herts Police as Good across the board, after the latest Peel report.

Each year every polcie force in the country is assessed by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, on a range of issues.

These are grouped under three main headings - effecitveness, efficiency, and legitimacy; and Herts Police was rated Good - the second-best out of four possible scores - on all counts.

Inspector Zoë Billingham said: “I am pleased with Hertfordshire Constabulary’s performance in keeping people safe

and reducing crime.

“Since our last inspection the force has improved how it handles victims’ reports of crime. It now receives and investigates these reports better. It has also improved how it identifies and supports vulnerable people.

“Senior leaders understand well the complexity and scale of current and future demand. The force has worked to be more efficient. It has reorganised officers and staff to better meet demand. Sustainable financial plans are in place, including to increase its officer numbers.”

The force was praised on a number of counts, including an increase in the number of investigators who deal with rape and other serious sexual offences, the increase in the number of ‘evidence-led prosecutions’ when victims are reluctant to co-operate, its protection of vulnerable people, and the management of high-risk sexual and violent offenders who pose a risk to vulnerable people.

However bosses were also told that they need to develop a ‘cyber strategy’, and that their staff guidance needed to be refreshed on how to manage unconvicted but potentially dangerous people within the community.

