Hertfordshire Police make four-year-old’s birthday an arresting experience

A four-year-old boy copped an arresting birthday surprise, thanks to his guest of honour.

Luke Kempster, from Berkhamsted, was celebrating with his nursery pals in Tring when he was surprised by Police Community Support Officer Lee Clements. His parents had contacted Dacorum police to say how much Luke loves the boys in blue – and PCSO Clements was happy to oblige.

Luke’s mum Jeannie said: “The look on Luke’s face was absolutely priceless; he literally did not know what to do with himself.

“PCSO Clements’ engagement with all of the children was wonderful and we are so incredibly grateful to Hertfordshire Police for making Luke’s birthday so unbelievably special.

“As parents, it’s wonderful to know that, on top of keeping us all safe, you can find the time to be able to engage with little people that will remember the visit for the rest of their lives.”

PCSO Clements officer showed the children the blue lights on the car, and even let the birthday boy try on his hat.