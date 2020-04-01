Hertfordshire Police encourage residents to review their security measures during the lockdown

Police offer advice to help protect residents from burglary

Officers from Dacorum are encouraging residents to review the security of their vehicles and property to ensure it's up to date during the lockdown.

As there are a lot of people following the government guidelines and staying at home, police are issuing advice to residents:

- Ensure you remove all valuables from your vehicles - Including satnav's, sunglasses, gym bags, loose change etc

- Where possible empty your power tools from your van and store inside your house or garage

- Although the evenings are getting lighter, ensure your outside lights are working and are on during hours of darkness as this deters opportunists

- If you own a business premises ensure that there is no money left on site including charity collections

- Consider the possibility of CCTV or a video door bell at your business or home address

- If you own a keyless or high value vehicle ensure that your keys aren't left near your front door and if it's keyless consider putting your keys in a signal blocking pouch

If you see anything suspicious call Hertfordshire Police on 101.

