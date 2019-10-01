Hertfordshire court lists

Recent corut lists from magistrates’ courts in Hertfordshire.

Deron Martin Jeremiah, 38, of The Flags, Hemel Hempstead. On December 5 in Hemel Hempstead drove a Hyundai on the M1 southbound junction 8 otherwise than in accordance with a licence for that class of motor vehicle, in that he is the holder of a Full Automatic Licence while driving a manual car. Fined £238, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Michelle Rose Howells, 51, of Pond Road, Hemel Hempstead. On October 3 at Hemel Hempstead used a Mercedes on Green Lane, when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle. Fined £392, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £39, costs of £100. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Tony Andrew Webster, 56, of Cuttsfield Terrace, Hemel Hempstead. On January 9 at Hemel Hempstead, being the driver of a Mercedes Sprinter owing to the presence of which on Botley Road, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. Fined £192. Driving record endorsed.

Tony Andrew Webster, 56, of Cuttsfield Terrace, Hemel Hempstead. On January 9 at Hemel Hempstead, being the driver of a Mercedes Sprinter owing to the presence of which on Botley Road, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, and not having given his name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring him to do so, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case within 24 hours of the occurrence of the accident. No separate penalty, driving record endorsed.

Tony Andrew Webster, 56, of Cuttsfield Terrace, Hemel Hempstead. On January 9 at Hemel Hempstead, drove a Mercedes Sprinter on Botley Road without due care and attention. Fined £384, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £38, costs of £100. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Andrew Rowe, 40, of Redbourn Road, Hemel Hempstead. On July 25 at Hemel Hempstead committed assault by beating. Fined £40, to pay compensation of £30.

Linda Elizabeth Grant, 59, of London Road, Hemel Hempstead. On January 8 at Hemel Hempstead drove a Mercedes on the A41, at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour. The speed recorded by means of Ultralyte was 101mph. Fined £400, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Amanda VLiva Helen Wallis, 47, of

Leverstock Green Road, Hemel Hempstead. On December 8 in Tring drove a Land Rover Range Rover Sport on the A41 bypass northbound, between A416 and A4251, at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour. Fined £300, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £55, costs of £100. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Jenna Lewis, 31, of Squires Ride, Hemel Hempstead. On February 23 at Hemel Hempstead committed assault by beating. Community order made. The defendant must comply with the following requirements by September 4: Unpaid Work Requirement: Carry out unpaid work for 100 hours within the next 12 months. This work will be supervised by the responsible officer. Restraining order made. To pay compensation of £100, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £520 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Anthony Sullivan, 43, of Chaffinches Green, Hemel Hempstead. On July 29 at Hemel Hempstead, without reasonable excuse, directly contacted his victim via a phone call, which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Fined £200, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.