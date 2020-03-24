Hemel teen arrested on suspicion of drug offences

The teenager has been released while the investigation continues

An 18-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

The bike was traced to an address inMarston Close and the driver was discovered inside. Photo from Dacorum Police Facebook Page

Officers from the Dacorum Scorpion Team attempted to stop a man on motorcycle, which made off on Friday, March 20.

The bike was traced to an address in Marston Close and the driver was discovered inside.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "During a search of the address large amounts of cannabis and cash were discovered and the we arrested an 18 year old man from Hemel Hempstead on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs."

He has been released while the investigation continues.

Operation Scorpion is Hertfordshire Police's initiative to pursue criminals to bring them to justice.

