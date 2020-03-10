Hemel man charged for assaulting two police officers

Two police officers were assaulted during a struggle

A 42-year-old man has been charged with assaulting police officers following an incident on the A41 on Wednesday, March 4.

Police

Darren Hector, of Sealy Way, Hemel Hempstead has been charged with grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm, driving dangerously, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of a controlled drug, possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious gas and two charges under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The charges are in connection with an incident on the northbound carriageway at Hemel Hempstead.

Officers attempted to stop a grey BMW around 8.30pm following reports that a vehicle was being driven dangerously.

They engaged in a pursuit of the car, which ended as it collided with another vehicle.

The driver attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by two police officers, who were assaulted during a struggle.

A male officer suffered a fractured cheek bone and a female officer suffered concussion.

Several members of the public stepped in to assist and the driver was arrested.

Hector appeared at Hatfield Magistrates Court on Friday, March 6, where he was remanded into custody.

He is next scheduled to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday, April 6.

Detective Sergeant Donna Norris, who is investigating, said: “Hertfordshire Police will always pursue the strongest legal action against those who are accused of assaulting our officers or any other emergency service workers as they go about their duty in protecting the public.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who responded to officers’ call for help and aided in restraining the offender.”