Hemel man charged after two people injured in altercation in Hitchin

A 51-year-old man has been charged with two offences of ABH

Police are investigating after an assault in Dacre Road, Hitchin, on Friday, February 7.

Just before midnight an a fight occurred outside an address at the Nightingale Road end of Dacre Road with two people injured.

Karl Smith, 51, from Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead, was arrested and charged with two offences of ABH.

He has been released on court bail whilst the investigation continues.

Investigating officer, Detective Simon Goodship said: “We believe there were people in the area who may have witnessed this incident, who we have not yet to spoken to.

"We are also keen to trace a couple in a dark Vauxhall Corsa who may have witnessed an earlier incident in Radcliffe Road at the Nightingale Road end involving an altercation between two men.”

Anyone with any information can contact Detective Simon Goodhship via email: Simon.Goodship@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting crime number 41/11827/20.

Alternatively, you can also report information online.