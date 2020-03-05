Hemel man arrested for assaulting two police officers

The 42-year-old man remains in police custody

A 42-year-man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested following an incident on the A41 yesterday (Wednesday, March 4).

The man was arrested after a grey BMW failed to stop for police.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on the A41 at around 8.30pm while it was travelling northbound at Hemel Hempstead after it was allegedly recorded travelling over the speed limit.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “They engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle, which ended as it collided with an orange Lexus CT.

"The driver tried to flee the scene but was detained by two police officers, who were assaulted during the struggle.

"The male officer suffered a fractured eye socket and the female officer suffered concussion.

"A temporary road closure was put in place while the incident was dealt with, and both the driver and officers were taken to hospital to be assessed."

The 42-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone who thinks they may have dash cam footage of this incident can report information online or call 101, quoting reference 41/19926/20.