Hemel Hempstead woman pleads guilty in £2million fraud case over her position with Berkhamsted firm

A Hemel woman has pleaded guilty to a six-year £2million fraud.

Joyce Baker, 61, of Briery Way, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on May 13, charged with fraud by abuse of position.

The court heard that between November 1, 2012, and June 31, 2018, Baker dishonestly and thereby intending to make a gain for herself, abused her position as financial controller of Berkhamsted firm The Light Company (TLC).

She is said to have paid herself £2,011,983.36 from the company bank accounts into her own bank account without the authority of the company.

Baker entered a guilty plea at an earlier hearing in April.

She will appear for sentencing at St Albans Crown Court on July 11.