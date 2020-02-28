Have you seen wanted Hemel man?

Appeal to trace wanted 22-year-old

Police are appealing for the public's help in locating a wanted man from Hemel Hempstead.

Christian Eames, 22, whose last known address is in Admiral Avenue, is wanted in connection with an ABH which is alleged to have occurred in Hemel Hempstead on Monday, February 24.

Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, should call Hertfordshire Police on 101, or report information online, quoting crime reference 41/17116/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.