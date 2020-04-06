Have you seen wanted Hemel Hempstead man?

Re-appeal to trace wanted Christian Eames

Police are renewing their appeal for the public's help in finding a wanted man from Hemel Hempstead.

Have you seen wanted Hemel man?

Christian Eames, 22, whose last known address is in Admiral Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, is wanted in connection with an ABH which is alleged to have occurred in Hemel Hempstead on Monday, February 24.

It is believed Christian could be in the areas of Hemel Hempstead, Watford, Cheshunt or Amersham.

Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Police on 101 or report information online quoting crime reference 41/17116/20.

