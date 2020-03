Police appeal for the public's help

Officers are appealing for the public's help in locating a wanted man from Hemel Hempstead.

Have you seen Mohammed Islam?

Mohammed Islam, 30, also known as Mohammed Miah and Shofique Miah, is wanted on recall to prison.

If you have seen Mohammed, or have information about where he has been, call Hertfordshire Police on 101.

If you have seen him in the last few moments, or know where he is, call 999.