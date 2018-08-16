Have you seen John Wilkinson from Hemel Hempstead?

Can you help to find missing man John Wilkinson?

The 69-year-old, from Hemel Hempstead, was last seen on Saturday (August 11) at around midday.

His vehicle has been located parked in King Harry Street, and it is believe that he may have travelled by bus to the Marble Arch area of London.

He is described as white, of medium build, and wearing a dark coloured jacket with a light coloured shirt and beige trousers. He has a brown record bag with him.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Mr Wilkinson’s welfare and anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101. If you believe you are with Mr Wilkinson or have seen him in the last few moments please call 999 immediately.