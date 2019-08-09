Guns surrendered to Herts Police

12 guns and more than 150 rounds of ammunition were handed into Herts Police during a two-week surrender campaign that ended on August 4.

These included two war trophy handguns, two shotguns, seven air weapons and a blank firing replica pistol.

Across the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire area, 36 weapons and more than 500 rounds of ammunition were handed in.

Chief Supt Catherine Akehurst, firearms surrender campaign lead, said: “As a result of the surrender campaign a number of illegally held, lethal firearms are now safely off the streets and away from criminal hands.

“Although the campaign has now ended the three forces will continue to work closely with partners and local communities to proactively tackle gun crime.”

Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner David Lloyd said: “Our knife amnesty earlier this year was a great success and it is good to see that repeated with guns.

“Although our county does not have a big issue with gun crimes, every one that is taken off the streets could prevent a tragedy.”

If anyone knows someone who illegally owns a weapon, they should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.