Drugs ring leaders jailed for 60 years after importing an estimated 150kg of cocaine

Six leaders of a drug ring which imported and supplied cocaine across London, the South East and Hertfordshire have been jailed for more than 60 years.

The men, who were part of an organised crime group, were arrested following a lengthy investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Covert Investigations Unit.

After appearing at St Albans Crown Court on May 8, they received the following sentences:

Edmund Imeraj, 38, of Knyllys Road, London, conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) - possession of fraudulent ID document with intent - 16 years and six months;

Afrim Imeraj, 36, of no fixed address - conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - 13 years and 6 months;

Erion Mehmetaj, 23, of Manor Way, London - conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - 10 years and 9 months;

Vladimir Imeraj, 38, of Edingley Avenue, in Mansfield - concerned in supply of Class A drugs - 8 years and 1 month;

Mateos Jubani, 24 of Archabold Close, Enfield - conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine), possession with intent to supply, being concerned in money laundering arrangement - 7 years and 6 months;

Ylber Xhameta, 47 of no fixed address in Rugby - conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - 8 years 8 months.

The men were arrested following events on March 23, 2017, and were convicted of importing and supplying cocaine. It is believed, across 17 trips, more than 150 kilos were imported into the UK. Over £400,000 in cash was also seized.

Detective Inspector James Luxon said: “Following months of excellent work on this investigation by my officers, we were able to compile enough evidence to secure these convictions against some very prolific criminals. This case has made a significant impact on the supply of drugs in Hertfordshire.

“As part of this work, we depend on information from members of the community to help us crack down on drug-related crime. Any information you can provide, no matter how small it may seem, could help us to identify and apprehend drug dealers.”

Suspected drugs use can be reported via the police non-emergency number 101. If a crime is in progress, always dial 999. You can also use the Constabulary’s online reporting form at www.contacthertspolice.uk/Report. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you or someone you know has a drugs problem they can get help by contacting FRANK on 0800 77 66 00 or visit www.talktofrank.com