Police are investigating after an attempted break-in in Belswains Lane, Hemel Hempstead, on Tuesday, February 18

At around 7pm, four males approached the property and entered the rear garden, they attempted to gain access via a back door.

Police

They did not gain entry to the property and the offenders fled the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call Hertfordshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/15238/20.