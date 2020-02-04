Did you capture footage of incident outside Hemel Hempstead bar?

Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted during an incident outside a bar in Hemel Hempstead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened outside Redz bar in the High Street, at around 1.50am on Sunday, February 2. Officers had been called to the location following a report of an assault.

While in attendance, members of the public reportedly became aggressive and made threats towards the officers before a male police constable was punched in the head.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have captured footage of what happened to get in touch.

Investigator Amy Darby, from the Constabulary’s Case Investigation Team, said: “There were a number of people in the High Street at the time, many of whom were filming events on their mobile phones.

"I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who captured footage of the incident to please get in touch.”

A 27-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault on police. A 26-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Both men have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to email amy.darby3@herts.pnn.police.uk. You can also report information online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/9858/20.