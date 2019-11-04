Chance for Herts parents to learn more about knife crime and drugs

Kings Langley Football Club will host an information evening about children, drugs, and knife crime this month.

The event, on Tuesday, November 19, will have experts available to talk about these issues.

Key topics will include drugs and their side effects, peer pressure situations, gangs, including 'county lines', mental health, identifying warning signs, keeping children safe when out and about, and what help is available.

The event runs from 7.45-9pm.

It is being supported by the charity Billy's Wish, Kings Langley FC, 2 Brews Cafe Bar, DrugLink, and the Kings Langley Matters Facebook page.