CCTV released following attempted robbery in Hemel Hempstead

Officers investigating an attempted robbery at a convenience store have released a photo of a man they would like to talk to

At around 4.30pm on Friday, February 21, a man walked into Cox's Pond store, Vauxhall Road, holding what was reported to be a handgun.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace

He demanded money from the two people working in the store at the time.

A scuffle then ensued between the workers and the suspect, during which they managed to get the weapon from him.

The suspect fled the scene, running out of the shop and turning right at the end of the car park.

Detectives investigating the attempted robbery have released a photo of a man they would like to trace.

Detective Constable Laura Brine, from the Hemel Hempstead Local Crime Unit, said: “We believe this man was in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that could help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone who recognises the man should contact DC Brine via email: laura.brine@herts.pnn.police.uk, or call Hertfordshire Police on 101, alternatively, information can be reported online, quoting 41/16249/20.